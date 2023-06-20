Left Menu

KCCI, ESC ink pact to promote Kashmir-based electronics, software units

In a short period of time, JK UT has achieved several milestones in digitalisation to keep pace with the competition, to create an infrastructure base for budding IT entrepreneurs, to help the rapidly growing economy and to bring efficiency and transparency in public service delivery, Sinha said.The rapid change in the IT sector provides an exciting opportunity to transform JK UT and make it an IT hub in North India.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday inked a pact with the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India (ESC) to promote Kashmir-based electronics and software units. The MoU was signed by ESC chairman Sandeep Narula, and KCCI president Javid Ahmad Tenga in the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sinha congratulated the KCCI and ESC for entering into a partnership to mentor and promote Kashmir-based electronics and software units, organise buyer-seller meetings, and share experiences, best practices and knowledge in the sector.

''This MoU is a momentous occasion for J&K UT and will hugely benefit the Electronic and IT Sector in Jammu Kashmir. Participation in trade fairs, access to the global market and advisory services will create value addition to grassroots innovation and help the entrepreneurs to commercialise their technologies,'' he said.

The Lt Governor said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the reforms introduced over the past few years have brought transformational changes in the electronics, communication and technology sectors in J-K. “In a short period of time, J&K UT has achieved several milestones in digitalisation to keep pace with the competition, to create an infrastructure base for budding IT entrepreneurs, to help the rapidly growing economy and to bring efficiency and transparency in public service delivery,'' Sinha said.

The rapid change in the IT sector provides an exciting opportunity to transform J&K UT and make it an IT hub in North India. Comprehensive cooperation, creativity and enterprise of all the stakeholders, rich pool of human resources can energise our resolve and move us closer to this goal, he added.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Sinha also talked about how new-age technologies can revolutionise the agriculture and allied sector in J&K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

