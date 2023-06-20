MP: Man arrested with illegal revolver at Bageshwar Dham

A man belonging to a minority community was arrested with an illegal revolver from the premises of Bageshwar Dham located in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rajjan Khan (44), a resident of Shivpuri district.

According to reports, the devotees roaming on the Parikrama Marg inside the temple spotted the man with the revolver and informed the police about the matter. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police also recovered a 315-bore revolver and a live cartridge from the spot. "Two days ago (June 18), an accused was arrested from Bageshwar Dham premises and a revolver was also recovered from his possession. The accused also had criminal records in the past. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 25/27 of arms act at Bamitha police station in the district," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

