Left Menu

Achieve goal of drug-free Uttarakhand by 2025: CM to officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Secretary of Health to achieve the goal of making a drug-free state by 2025 and asked the officials to promptly address the challenges hindering the implementation of concise guidelines and operational strategies for the establishment, functioning, medical treatment, and doctor arrangements within the state.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 06:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 06:58 IST
Achieve goal of drug-free Uttarakhand by 2025: CM to officials
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Secretary of Health to achieve the goal of making a drug-free state by 2025 and asked the officials to promptly address the challenges hindering the implementation of concise guidelines and operational strategies for the establishment, functioning, medical treatment, and doctor arrangements within the state. At present, 43 private drug de-addiction centres are operated in the state through private efforts. In the fourth state-level meeting of NCORD (State Level Narcotics Coordination Meeting) at the Secretariat.

Chief Minister Dhami gave strict instructions to the officers in order to fulfil the goal of a drug-free Uttarakhand by 2025. "The officers should develop a work culture of taking honorship to get the works done instead of being limited to mere meetings. It is the duty of the officers as well as the service of humanity," he said.

CM Dhami has also given instructions to work seriously on the action plan for sending officers and jawans of the Uttarakhand Police Department to Narcotics Control Bureaus for deputation and training. In the meeting, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau MGyaneshwar Singh informed that in Uttarakhand in the year 2022, 238 kg charas, 30 kg doda, 12 kg opium, 19.11 kg smack, 1.57 kg heroin, 1232.55 kg ganja, 105390 capsules, 17506 injections Seized 32110 tablets. Along with this, in the year 2022, 141.5 acres of cannabis and 108.5 acres of hemp crops were destroyed. This year till May 2023, 586 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in which 742 accused have been arrested,

Uttarakhand Social Welfare Department informed that Srinagar, Uttarkashi, Champawat and Almora have been selected by the Government of India for Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATF). Under this, treatment assistance is provided in government hospitals/health centres for the treatment of side effects of drugs. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Narcotics Control Bureau and high officials of the Uttarakhand Government were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023