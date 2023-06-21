UK government will continue to support BoE in bringing down inflation - Hunt

The British government will not hesitate in its resolve to support the Bank of England in bringing down inflation, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday after official figures showed inflation was unchanged in May.

"We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living," Hunt said.

"We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)