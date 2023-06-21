Rajnath Singh inaugurates integrated simulator complex 'Dhruv' at Southern Naval Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi. According to an official release, the ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously built simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.

These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience in navigation, fleet operations and Naval tactics. These simulators will also be utilised for the training of personnel from friendly countries, said an official release. Amongst the many simulators envisaged in the complex, the Defence Minister visited Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS) and Astronavigation Dome.

The Ship Handling Simulators produced by ARI Pvt Ltd, New Delhi have been exported to 18 countries. The Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd is the first of its kind in the Indian Navy. The ADHCS - developed by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory - would be able to provide real-time operational environment scenarios to trainees.

These technologically advanced simulators are indicative of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and promise great defence export potential for the nation. Some of the other indigenously developed simulators in the Complex include Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab.

During the inauguration, Rajnath Singh also interacted with senior representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators. (ANI)

