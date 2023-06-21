Left Menu

Western Cape Water Supply System hits 90% capacity

According to the hydrological report released by the national Department of Water and Sanitation this week, Theewaterskloof Dam sits comfortably at 96%, compared to 76.67% last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:57 IST
Western Cape Water Supply System hits 90% capacity
The South Africa Weather Service has issued another warning of heavy rains this week, and the department has advised residents in Western Cape to take precaution.  Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which comprises the six largest dams in the Western Cape, has hit 90% capacity.

According to the hydrological report released by the national Department of Water and Sanitation this week, Theewaterskloof Dam sits comfortably at 96%, compared to 76.67% last year.

“The Olifants/Doorn River Catchment on the West Coast of the Western Cape has increased by more than 40% compared to last week. Over the past week, 17 dams, including Karee, Misverstand, Ceres and Brandvlei, saw an increase of more than 5%, with no recorded decrease in dam levels this week,” the department said.

While welcoming the rains, DWS Western Cape Provincial Head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, said the rain has left many communities devastated, especially those living in informal settlements.

“Two people are reported to have lost their lives because of flooding, which is regrettable. Besides localised flooding near the construction site of the Clanwilliam Dam wall, there are no immediate reports of infrastructure damage,” Bila-Mupariwa said.

She said that the Clanwilliam Dam construction site office, which is established well above the floodline and full supply level, remains undamaged.

However, the foreman's office and eight containers that were emptied, were washed away due to unexpected high flows.

Bila-Mupariwa said the work on the dam apron surface will now be delayed until the dam stops spilling. In the meantime, other critical path activities, such as quarry development and embankment work, will continue.

“So far, the heavy rains have not interrupted or intermittently disrupted water supplies. The department is currently auditing infrastructure to ascertain any damages and a comprehensive report will be issued on various platforms in due course.

"While we are happy with the dam level storages across the Western Cape, we remind all water users that most of the rainfall took place during the winter, which is stored and used during the dry and hot summer months of the Western Cape. For this reason, all water users are urged to use water sparingly,” Bila-Mupariwa said.

The South Africa Weather Service has issued another warning of heavy rains this week, and the department has advised residents in Western Cape to take precaution. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023