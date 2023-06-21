Left Menu

Russian rouble strengthens towards 84 vs dollar as oil prices edge up

The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday as the finance ministry held three OFZ treasury bond auctions, paring the previous day's losses as oil prices recovered to head towards the 84 mark against the dollar. By 1342 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 84.06, earlier touching 84.00.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:23 IST
The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday as the finance ministry held three OFZ treasury bond auctions, paring the previous day's losses as oil prices recovered to head towards the 84 mark against the dollar.

By 1342 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 84.06, earlier touching 84.00. Promsvyazbank analysts said they were expecting the rouble to consolidate in the 83-85 range against the dollar.

It had gained 0.6% to trade at 91.77 versus the euro and firmed 0.7% against the yuan to 11.69 . The rouble weakened around 2% against the dollar last week, hitting a more than 14-month low, blighted by volatile swings in a low liquidity market, eliciting comments on the rouble rate from senior officials, who suggested that an exchange rate of 80-90 per dollar was preferable.

The rouble should soon gain support from a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to settle local liabilities. The rouble could strengthen towards 84 during Wednesday's trading, said Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich, supported by improving oil prices and increased supply of foreign currency by exporters as they accumulate rouble liquidity to pay taxes.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $76.08 a barrel, having dropped sharply late in Russia's previous trading session. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.2% to 1,055.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 2,816.6 points. For Russian equities guide see

