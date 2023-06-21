Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed by associates in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A purported Naxal pamphlet found near the body of the deceased accused Dugga of objectionable behavior with women in the organization, according to police.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Security forces on Wednesday recovered body of a man wearing a Naxalite 'uniform', who was allegedly killed by fellow naxals in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The body was recovered from Kesokodi village under Koyalibeda police station limits, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the officer said the deceased has been identified as Maanu Dugga. He was associated with PLGA platoon-17 of the banned organisation for the last several years, police said. He was an active member in the Koskode area, added the officer. A purported Naxal pamphlet found near the body of the deceased accused Dugga of objectionable behavior with women in the organization, according to police.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

