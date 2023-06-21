Left Menu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Nagpur

"Every day I do some exercise and pranayam some one to one and half hours daily. It has become a habit for me. I am not able to do yogasanas extensively but pranayam has been beneficial to my health and I derive energy from it," the minister said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday performed Yoga at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur to mark the ongoing International Yoga Day celebration. "Every day I do some exercise and pranayam some one to one and half hours every day. It has become a habit for me. I am not able to do yogasanas extensively but pranayam has been beneficial to my health and I derive energy from it. Last night I returned from Ambala late but I feel energetic. It has helped me of course and I feel it will bring peace and happiness to those who put in effort to practise yoga," the minister said addressing a programme here.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also performed Yoga at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, in New Delhi on the 9th International Yoga Day.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also performed Yoga at Mumbai's iconic landmark Gateway of India on the 9th International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Apart from that Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day in Himachal Pradesh. The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Yoga is not only beneficial for mental health problems but for overall well-being. Regular yoga practice reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Following the pandemic, yoga has shown remarkable results in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. It helps with emotional management, mood improvement, and brain clarity and also highlights the connection between the mind and the body. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

