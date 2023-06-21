UP CM Yogi lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 3638.25 crore in Ballia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 144 development projects worth Rs 3638.25 crores in Ballia district on Wednesday. Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister said that the day is significant for a variety of reasons because 180 countries are expressing their appreciation for India's tradition by celebrating International Yoga Day.

"In the United Nations, the Prime Minister of India himself is leading it. Moreover, in addition to beautifying and expanding the hospital, whose foundation was laid in this village by a saint, we have launched a Health ATM here", CM Yogi said. CM Yogi was accompanied by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh at Sitab Diyara, the village of Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan, located in Ballia district.

"Over 25-30 years ago, the village, situated on the banks of the confluence of Maa Ganga and Maa Sarayu, was once considered a curse. Today, the waterway between Haldia and Varanasi has started", the Chief Minister said. CM Yogi further said that the inland waterways service introduced between Haldia and Varanasi, via Ballia, can play a vital role in facilitating the export of fresh vegetables from the district. "Our government will do the work of making cold storage for the safety of your products," he added.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the program, said that this land belongs to Saint Sevadas, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, and former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar Singh. "On June 25, we will join the campaign to save democracy. During the Emergency, JP gave a fresh lease of life to India's democracy", he remarked.

The Chief Minister further said, "The state government has not only established a hospital in the name of Prabhavati but also worked for its expansion, fulfilling the wish of the late Loknayak that the hospital in his village is dedicated to the name of his wife, Prabhavati." "Not only this, but we are also taking forward the program to revive Inter College named after Prabhavati Devi. For this, we have approved additional funds", the CM noted.

During the program, three passenger buses of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation were also flagged off. Along with this, certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, among others. Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Food Safety and Drug Administration Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Mirza Ansari, among others, were present on occasion. (ANI)

