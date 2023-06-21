Left Menu

Odisha cabinet approves Rs 3,354cr scheme to provide nutritious food to women, children

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 3,354.40-crore scheme aimed at transforming nutrition outcomes of adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers and severely underweight children, Chief Secretary PK Jena said.

As part of the 'Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana' (MSPY), nutritious food would be provided to all adolescent girls, they would be screened for anaemia and nutrition deficiency, and the government would organise 'Kishori Melas', he said.

The government would provide an additional ration of nutrient-rich food, including millets and eggs, to pregnant women and lactating mothers. Similarly, nutritious food would also be provided to underweight children up to age six, he added.

Jena said the scheme would be implemented over a period of five years from FY 2023-24 with a projected cost of Rs 3,354.40 crore.

This apart, the state cabinet approved 14 other proposals, among which was recommending the inclusion of Sora language in the 8th schedule of Constitution.

State ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said it will help in the preservation, promotion and propagation of the Sora language and culture.

It will benefit more than 5 lakh Sora-speaking people of the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

