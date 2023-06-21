Left Menu

Himachal govt notifies 20 days paid vacation to outsourced vocational training providers

The Himachal Government has decided to grant 20 days of paid vacation to the outsourced vocational training providers working under the National Skill Qualification Framework in various Schools of the State.

The Himachal Government has decided to grant 20 days of paid vacation to the outsourced vocational training providers working under the National Skill Qualification Framework in various Schools of the State, an official statement said. A notification has been issued in this regard by the Government today for immediate implementation of the orders.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a delegation of outsourced vocational training providers' union met him recently regarding their various demands and Government has taken swift action to provide succour to these trainers by notifying 20 days of vacation to them. They have been provided with an option to avail of these 20 days' vacations either before or after conducting the Job Training, the statement said.

However, during the remaining vacation period, the Vocational Trainers are required to either perform the On Job Training or remain present in the schools to carry out the other necessary assignments. Whereas the other entitlements of the leave due to them will remain unaffected.

The Chief Minister said, "Other demands of the Union were being considered sympathetically and appropriate action would be taken in the times to come keeping in view their interests." "The State Government, in its six months tenure, has taken various steps to ensure the welfare of the government employees. The State Government has reinstated the Old Pension Scheme to the employees and has also released three per cent Dearness Allowance from January 1, 2022." he added. (ANI)

