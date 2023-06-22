Blast at BBQ shop in northwest China kills 31

A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China's northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The blast in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass, according to Xinhua.

