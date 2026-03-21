Punjab Police Foil Planned Bathinda Robbery

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), foiled a robbery plan in Bathinda. On Saturday, officials revealed that two suspects, Jacky Kumar alias Jacky and Vikas Arora, were arrested during the joint operation.

The operation, guided by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, led to the recovery of two illegal .32 bore country-made pistols and live cartridges from the suspects, who allegedly intended to rob a local businessman. Preliminary findings suggest the weapons were procured from Delhi and linked to Arora's wider criminal background.

AGTF Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gurmit Chauhan, explained the operation unfolded after receiving a tip-off about the suspects' activities near Mittal Mall. A quick response enabled Bathinda Police, in conjunction with AGTF, to apprehend the duo as they approached from GT Road, despite their attempted escape. Subsequent legal proceedings are being handled by Kotwali Police Station under Arms Act sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)