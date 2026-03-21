The digital marketing sphere is undergoing a transformation, with ViralBulls at the forefront of this shift. Located in Noida, India, the SEO agency is pioneering the use of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to adapt to the evolving landscape of AI-driven search inquiries.

Founder Manish Chawla emphasizes the necessity for brands to transition from traditional search indexing to being recommended by AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. ViralBulls equips its clients to thrive in this new environment by optimizing content for AI interactions, ensuring improved search visibility and fostering business growth.

As demand for credible digital marketing solutions increases, ViralBulls offers comprehensive services ranging from website design to performance marketing. Their commitment to measurable outcomes positions them as leaders in a rapidly changing digital ecosystem, illustrating what businesses should expect from industry pioneers.

(With inputs from agencies.)