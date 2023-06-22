Delhi Government asks all private schools to comply with safety norms

The Education Department of the Delhi Government, on Wednesday, asked all private schools to comply with the safety-related norms and to get their certificates updated. The government asked to keep Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), Water test certificate, school health certificate, school building certificate, and structural safety certificate, updated.

Directorate of Education (Private School Branch), Govt of Delhi on Wednesday directed all the managers/HoS of the private unaided recognised schools of Delhi to keep their various certificates like Fire NoC, Water Test Report, School Health Certificate, School Building Safety Certificate/Structural Safety Certificate updated and submit the renewed/updated certificates to the Zonal Authorities of DoE. The order also directed them to submit the certificates to the respective zonal authorities of the Education Department. Citing court orders, the government also stated that only those schools could be provided with the affiliation if they adhere to the safety norms.

Significantly, on June 15, a massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. People were seen rappelling down the building in order to save themselves. According to an official statement, around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending classes at the time of the incident. At least 61 students were admitted to different hospitals. A case was also registered by the Delhi Police in this regard. (ANI)

