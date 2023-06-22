Left Menu

Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments approach

The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, nearing a one-week high against the dollar, supported by relatively high oil prices and the prospect of upcoming month-end tax payments.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:58 IST
Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments approach
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, nearing a one-week high against the dollar, supported by relatively high oil prices and the prospect of upcoming month-end tax payments. At 0818 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 83.52 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 91.86 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.61.

The rouble weakened around 2% against the dollar last week, hitting a more than 14-month low, blighted by volatile swings in a low liquidity market, eliciting comments from senior officials, who suggested that an exchange rate of 80-90 per dollar was preferable. The rouble should soon gain support from a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to settle local liabilities.

"As the peak of the tax period approaches, exporters are increasing the volume of foreign currency sales, but this phenomenon is temporary and will end soon," said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker. "From the middle of next week there is a high likelihood that the Russian currency will resume its depreciation."

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $76.97 a barrel, but trading higher than it has been for most of the last two weeks. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 1,060.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 2,812.1 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023