MP: PM Modi will launch sickle cell anaemia mission, distribute Ayushman Bharat card during his visit to state, says CM Chouhan

"PM Modi will launch two missions here, which includes Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission and distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards. The Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission will be a new campaign for screening of the people who are suffering this disease and for arrangements of their treatment," CM Chouhan said.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch two missions which includes sickle cell anemia mission and distribution of ayushman bharat card during his visit to the state. "PM Modi will launch two missions here, which includes Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission and distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards. The Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission will be a new campaign for screening of the people who are suffering this disease and for arrangements of their treatment," CM Chouhan said.

Secondly, over one crore of Ayushman Bharat cards are ready in Madhya Pradesh, the distribution of those cards will also be done symbolically during PM Modi's programme in Shahdol. At the same time the distribution work will be done at all health and wellness centres and along with this, it will be distributed in panchayats, in villages and cities, CM added. Earlier on Monday, CM Chouhan shared information regarding PM Modi's visit to the state and said that the PM would flag off two Vande Bharat trains in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on June 27. He will flag off two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital Bhopal," CM Chouhan said. He had also said that PM Modi would also participate in the party programmes during his visit to the state. PM Modi will participate in the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas program and the concluding program of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol district on the same day June 27.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra on June 22 from Balaghat, CM added. Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra will start from five zones of the state on June 22 which includes Balaghat to Shahdol, Chhindwara to Shahdol, Singrampur to Shahdol, Kalinjar Fort (UP) to Shahdol and Dhauni (Sidhi to Shahdol). The yatra will cover every village in these areas, the Chief Minister said, adding that the program will conclude on June 27 in Shahdol in the presence of PM Modi. 

