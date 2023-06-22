Youth indaba to explore innovative ideas to address water challenges

The Department of Water and Sanitation, in conjunction with Umgeni and Mhlathuze Water, will host a National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba to explore innovative ideas to address challenges in the water sector.

The Youth Indaba, which will take place from 26 to 30 June 2023 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, will bring young water and sanitation professionals under one roof to highlight the impact of the water crisis and find solutions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6, which aims to ensure availability of, and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The annual Youth Indaba is part of the department’s Youth Month commemoration and aims to highlight available opportunities for youth development and educate the youth about their role within the water and sanitation sector by reflecting on governmental plans and activities, among others.

Themed “Accelerating Youth Economic Emancipation for a Sustainable Future", the Indaba seeks to encourage engagements, technical expertise and knowledge sharing among the youth in the sector, with a view to improving institutional governance, job creation, skills development, economic development, social cohesion, and ultimately, the youth contribution to service delivery to their communities.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to give a keynote address on the first day of the Indaba.

Mchunu will be supported by his Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, and board members from its entities, Umgeni and Mhlathuze Water.

The young professionals will also be taken on an excursion at the Midmar Dam water treatment plant as well as the Darvill and Reuse site on 29 June 2023.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)