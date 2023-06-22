Left Menu

SC to hear on June 23 anticipatory bail plea of suspended Jharkhand IAS officer's husband

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea of Abhishek Jha, the husband of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, seeking anticipatory bail to the Enforcement Directorate.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:10 IST
SC to hear on June 23 anticipatory bail plea of suspended Jharkhand IAS officer's husband
Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea of Abhishek Jha, the husband of a suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, seeking anticipatory bail to the Enforcement Directorate. ED has been investigating the MNREGA scam and money laundering case in which the couple was accused.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday. Last week, the bench declined to grant interim protection, from arrest to Jha.

2000-batch IAS officer Pooja Singhal was accused along with her husband and others in connection with a money laundering case registered by a federal agency pertaining to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district during 2009-2010 and some other suspicious financial transactions. The ED has accused a suspended IAS officer of money laundering and said its team seized more than Rs 36 crore cash linked to alleged illegal mining as part of two separate money laundering investigations.

Apart from Singhal, her businessman husband, a chartered accountant associated with the couple, and others were also raided by the ED as part of the money laundering probe. Singhal, holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by the ED.

Suman Kumar, a chartered accountant linked to Singhal and her husband, was also arrested by the ED and cash totalling Rs 19.76 crore was seized from him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023