Vedanta says not selling Thoothukudi copper plant

The said media articles are wrong, baseless and incorrect and the same is refuted by the company, it said.As the country has become a net importer of copper, there has been a growing demand to restart its operations, Vedanta Ltd said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said that it has no plans to sell its copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Junking the media reports that claimed that the company is selling Sterlite Copper plant, Vedanta said the reports are ''wrong, baseless and incorrect''. In a regulatory filing, the company said Sterlite Copper is a national asset and claimed it contributed 40 per cent to India's overall copper production.

''It has come to our notice that certain sections of the media have carried out the news article that Vedanta Ltd is selling the Sterlite Copper Plant, Thoothukudi. The said media articles are wrong, baseless and incorrect and the same is refuted by the company,'' it said.

As the country has become a net importer of copper, there has been a growing demand to restart its operations, Vedanta Ltd said.

