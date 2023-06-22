Left Menu

UP: Bus overturns at Agra-Lucknow Expressway, several injured

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:15 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Several people were injured after the bus they were traveling in overturned at Etawah's Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday morning, said police. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Visuals from the spot show a bus overturned on the expressway and the glass of broken windshields scattered across the road.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, two persons were killed while four others were injured after a speeding car crashed into another stationary vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, said police on Wednesday. The accident occurred near milestone 118 under Mahavan police station limits of Mathura district.

According to the police, a car was parked on the side of the expressway after getting punctured. Meanwhile, a speeding car from Agra to Noida rammed into the parked car from behind. At the time of the accident, two of the victims were said to be engaged in fixing the flat tyre and died in the collision. The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Yogendra and 32-year-old Pooja, both residents of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

