Left Menu

Two entities offload 14 pc stake in Sansera Engineering for Rs 622 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:23 IST
Two entities offload 14 pc stake in Sansera Engineering for Rs 622 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two entities on Thursday divested a 14 per cent stake in auto component manufacturer Sansera Engineering for Rs 622 crore through the open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and International Monetary Fund, among others, were buyers of shares.

Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene were the two entities who offloaded a 14 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Sansera Engineering.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene sold a total of 74,53,272 shares, amounting to 9 per cent and 5 per cent stake, respectively, in Sansera Engineering.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 835 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 622.35 crore.

Post the latest transaction, shareholding of Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene has reduced to 9.05 per cent and 5.11 per cent from 18.05 per cent and 10.11 per cent stake, respectively, at the end of March.

On Thursday, shares of Sansera Engineering rose 2.98 per cent to close at Rs 867 per piece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023