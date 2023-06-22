Two entities offload 14 pc stake in Sansera Engineering for Rs 622 cr

Two entities on Thursday divested a 14 per cent stake in auto component manufacturer Sansera Engineering for Rs 622 crore through the open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and International Monetary Fund, among others, were buyers of shares.

Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene were the two entities who offloaded a 14 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Sansera Engineering.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene sold a total of 74,53,272 shares, amounting to 9 per cent and 5 per cent stake, respectively, in Sansera Engineering.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 835 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 622.35 crore.

Post the latest transaction, shareholding of Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene has reduced to 9.05 per cent and 5.11 per cent from 18.05 per cent and 10.11 per cent stake, respectively, at the end of March.

On Thursday, shares of Sansera Engineering rose 2.98 per cent to close at Rs 867 per piece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)