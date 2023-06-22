Left Menu

Monsoon: Chennai gets heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms

Various parts of South India are going through continuous rainfalls with the arrival of the monsoon. In addition to this, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Tirupathur district, Vanniyambadi, Jolaret, Ambur, and Alangayam, on Tuesday received moderate rainfalls causing water-logging in various areas.

With the onset of monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the capital, Chennai received heavy rain along with thunderstorms, on Thursday.

In addition to this, isolated areas in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu experience rainfall on Tuesday. The Southwest Monsoon also arrived in several parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department, on Thursday, issued a weather warning for Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. (ANI)

