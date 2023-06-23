'Rust' armorer charged with tampering with evidence after shooting

Prosecutors on Thursday charged "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with tampering with evidence in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a court filing, prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of transferring narcotics to another person on Oct. 21, 2021, the day Hutchins was shot, with the intent to "prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself." (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Chris Reese)

