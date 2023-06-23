"Vijay will rule...": Special message of fans for Thalapathy's 49th birthday

Packed theatres, cake-cutting ceremonies, and feeding the poor, were some of the scenes in Madurai that marked the 49th birthday celebrations of one of the top actors of the Tamil cinema industry, Vijay. Speculations regarding Vijay's planning to enter politics, intensified days after he felicitated toppers of class 10th and 12th from all the districts of Tamil Nadu for over eight hours continuously on stage, his fans who gathered at a private theatre in the Kalavasal area of Madurai, cut a 50 kg cake along with the theatre staff. The cake was sporting a message "Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu in 2026".

As a part of this, his fans club also distributed food to the poor and needy people across Madurai. The fans provided free notebooks, pens and pencils to school students. As part of the event, his movie 'Master' was also screened in theatres across the district, attracting a large number of fans who gathered at Madurai cinemas to watch the film.

Earlier this month, Vijay attended an event at the RK Convention Center in Chennai, where the top three toppers of class 10th and 12th from all the districts of Tamil Nadu gathered. He distributed cash prizes, and certificates to them. He emphasized the importance of engaging in friendly discussions and urged caution in utilizing social media platforms. Additionally, he emphasized the need to be vigilant as voters.

"In this information era, most of the news is fake. Do analyse the fake news on social media and any information available on it." He asked them to read books and get information about Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar.

On the work front, Vijay acted in movies like 'Nerrukku Ner', 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', 'Ninaithen Vandhai', 'Priyamudan' and 'Thulladha Manamum Thullum', among others. (ANI)

