Left Menu

Telangana: ED seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 cr in PG medical seat scam

According to the ED, searches were conducted on June 21, 2023, under PG medical seat-blocking scam.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:37 IST
Telangana: ED seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 cr in PG medical seat scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 crore and froze accounts containing Rs 2.89 crore in a probe of Postgraduate (PG) medical seat scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, searches were conducted on June 21, 2023, under PG medical seat-blocking scam.

"ED has conducted searches at the premises of 12 private medical colleges and offices of related persons at 16 locations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and other places across Telangana under the provisions of the PMLA on June 21, 2023, in case of PG Medical Seat Blocking Scam," ED tweeted. During the search and seizure action, various incriminating documents and digital data were seized.

"Various incriminating documents, digital devices, records of cash transactions, unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 2.89 crore in the bank account of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences were seized," the ED tweeted. Earlier on June 19, ED conducted searches at 14 locations in Kerala as part of an investigation against the network of Hawala operators and illegal Forex Dealers in the state of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023