J-K: 4 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Kupwara

"In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, said J-K police. "In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

More details awaited. Earlier on Thursday, Anantnag Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds, and one grenade from their possession. The Anantnag Police have registered the case under the relevant sections at Bijbehara police station. On June 16, the Joint security forces on early Friday in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists, seasoned in guerilla warfare in the Afghan-Pakistan theatre, were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

