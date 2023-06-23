Development banks can boost lending by $200 bln - Paris summit statement

Multilateral development banks are expected to unlock an additional $200 billion in lending by running their balance sheets more tightly and taking more risk, leaders meeting at a summit in Paris said in a statement.

"We ... expect an overall increase of 200 billion (dollars)of MDBs’ lending capacity over the next ten years by optimizing their balance sheets and taking more risks," the statement obtained by Reuters said.

"If these reforms are implemented, MDBs may need more capital," it added.

