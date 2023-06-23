Bosnia reports African swine fever outbreak, WOAH says
Bosnia has reported an outbreak of African swine fever, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.
The disease was detected in a farm pig in the town of Bijeljina in the country's autonomous Serb Republic, WOAH said, citing a report from Bosnian authorities.
