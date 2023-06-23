Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP office set on fire in Siliguri's Dabgram, party alleges planned incident

"A fire broke out at the BJP office in Dabgram and the incident seems to be planned. Various documents and furniture were destroyed in the incident along with a scooter," Amit said.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:17 IST
BJP office sets on fire in Siliguri's Dabgram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's office in Siliguri's Dabgram area was set on fire by some unidentified miscreants on Thursday night, officials said. Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and BJP youth leader Amit Jain alleged that the incident was planned. He also informed that the fire at the office gutted various documents, furniture and a scooter and they'll stage a protest on Friday evening in view of this incident.

"We'll also stage a protest today in the evening regarding the incident," he added.

The police said they'll examine the CCTV footage installed in the nearby areas of the office as a part of the investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

