"Dynast parties forging alliances to save families": Devendra Fadnavis on opposition leaders' meet in Patna

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacting upon the ongoing opposition meeting in Patna said that all the dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families. "In this meeting, all dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail and in 2024 also BJP will be making government with a complete majority," said Fadnavis.

Further taking a jibe at former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, "I am quite shocked by watching Uddhav Thackeray sitting next to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who previously use to question us (BJP) for having an alliance with PDP in Kashmir." "In totality, all these parties have come to understand that that the kind of work Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last Nine years he is going whole nations backup when he will go for Lok Sabha Polls in 2024. And that's why all these people are getting together in an attempt to offer power to the family," Fadnavis added further.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again. Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Shah said, "No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite". "Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats," Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit today said.

A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began in Patna today with the aim to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna. (ANI)

