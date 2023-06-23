Commission to brief 23rd Employment Equity Report

The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) will today brief media at the handover its 23rd Employment Equity Report in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The CEE Report, which provides the status of the Employment Equity (EE) of the labour market in the country - as reported by the designated employers in the 2022 circle, will be presented and handed over to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi by the Commission chairperson, Tabea Kabinde.

The Commission will also hand over the Public Register, which is a list of all the designated employers who form part of the report.

“The Commission will further clarify and highlight the objectives, as well as amendments to the Employment Equity Act, including sector targets. This, according to the Commission, will clear the controversies and misunderstandings portrayed in the ensuing deliberations on these issues,” the Department of Employment and Labour said on Friday.

After the presentation and handover of the report, Nxesi is expected to deliver his remarks on the 23rd CEE Annual Report, Public Register, as well as Key Areas of the EE Amendments and finally, accept and thereafter release the report for public consumption.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)