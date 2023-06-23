Left Menu

Commission to brief 23rd Employment Equity Report

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:44 IST
Commission to brief 23rd Employment Equity Report
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) will today brief media at the handover its 23rd Employment Equity Report in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The CEE Report, which provides the status of the Employment Equity (EE) of the labour market in the country - as reported by the designated employers in the 2022 circle, will be presented and handed over to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi by the Commission chairperson, Tabea Kabinde.

The Commission will also hand over the Public Register, which is a list of all the designated employers who form part of the report.

“The Commission will further clarify and highlight the objectives, as well as amendments to the Employment Equity Act, including sector targets. This, according to the Commission, will clear the controversies and misunderstandings portrayed in the ensuing deliberations on these issues,” the Department of Employment and Labour said on Friday.

After the presentation and handover of the report, Nxesi is expected to deliver his remarks on the 23rd CEE Annual Report, Public Register, as well as Key Areas of the EE Amendments and finally, accept and thereafter release the report for public consumption.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023