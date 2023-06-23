Left Menu

Maharashtra: Stray Cat Vaccination centre inaugurated in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Coorporation had received instructions from the Animal Welfare Board of India to implement a sterilisation act for stray cats on the same lines as the sterilisation program implemented for stray dogs. The PMC has now taken responsibility for this vaccination and sterilisation of stray cats on the roads of Panvel, for which it developed the new center right above the center for stray dogs, and inaugurated it.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The inauguration of the Panvel Municipal Stray Cat Vaccination and Sterilisation Centre was carried out by Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel Municipal Coorporation (PMC) Commissioner, on Thursday. The Centre was opened and inaugurated on the upper floor of the Dog Control Centre at Podi village in Panvel, on behalf of the PMC.

According to Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, on average, 300 cats will be vaccinated and neutered, and approximately 200 sick cats will be treated with medicine in one operational day. Vaccination and sterilisation will be conducted at the centre every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, between 9 am to 5 pm. Additionally, four ambulances are prepared outside the building, dedicated to bringing stray dogs and cats to their respective centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

