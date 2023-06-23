"BJP govt doesn't have anything to say against me so they are doing this": Ex-CM Kamal Nath on 'wanted corruption Nath' poster

Reacting to the purported posters of 'wanted corruption Nath' pasted in the state capital, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not have anything to say against him so they were doing so. Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the city.

"No one raised fingers at me in my 47 years of political journey about corruption and today they (BJP) are saying that Kamal Nath is corrupt. The BJP government has been in power for the last three years and if there was corruption during our government, then why didn't they file a case, why didn't they launch an inquiry. Today they have nothing to say, so they are doing so," Nath said. Madhya Pradesh is the most corrupt state in the country and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country. When they (BJP) are unable to face the public, then the only thing left for them is how to humiliate Kamal Nath. No one can humiliate me and the people of the state are my witness, he said.

Nath further alleged, "Every BJP leader is involved in corruption, no corruption can happen in the state unless the Chief Minister participates in it. From Panchayat to Mantralaya, they have created a system of corruption. 'Give money and take work', this is their slogan." "I don't need any certificate from BJP because the people are witnesses," Nath added.

Notably, purported posters have been spotted in the Manisha Market area in Bhopal. There is also a QR code in the poster after scanning it, it shows information about the alleged scams of the Congress government. It is also written in the poster that Nath has done scams during his rule. Earlier, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that BJP had nothing to do with such posters. It is the result of internal factionalism in the congress party.

"It is the result of internal factionalism in the Congress and it has been going on for many years. The dispute of Kamal Nath vs Govind Singh is going on, similarly, the dispute of Kamal Nath vs Arun Yadav, Kamal Nath vs Ajay Singh, Kamal Nath vs Digvijay Singh are going on. Therefore, whatever is said about Kamal Nath is said by the Congress only." "When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, even at that time any allegation was made, then his ministers used to make allegations. So whatever Congress is suffering, it is showing through its posters. We have nothing to do with such posters. It is, however, right that there is truth in the poster," Sharma added. (ANI)

