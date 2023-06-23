J&K: Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Shah on Friday arrived in Jammu to lay the foundation stone for various development projects and launch public welfare schemes. Shah also paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 'martyrdom day'.

He also addressed a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar. Invoking the BJP's founding founder, he said, "It is because of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's determination, courage, and sacrifice that Article 370 could be abrogated (from Jammu & Kashmir)."

The Union Home Minister also met the family members of victims in the Rajouri terror attack. Taking it to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)