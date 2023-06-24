Left Menu

J-K: Deputy Commissioner Ramban takes stock of Amarnath Yatra arrangements

The DC visited Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and Langer sites and instructed the executing agency and other stakeholders to ensure the completion of works by implementing all plans and directions issued from time to time for the smooth conduct of the holy yatra.

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramban, Mussarat Islam on Friday inspected Yatri Niwas and lodgment centres, holding areas and other facilities being set up by the different departments for pilgrims. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Sharma accompanied the DC during the inspection tour. The DC visited Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and langer sites and instructed the executing agency and other stakeholders to ensure the completion of works by implementing all plans and directions issued from time to time for the smooth conduct of the holy yatra.

Later, the DC also inspected National Highway maintenance work at Dhalwas and directed officers of NHAI to complete the work to provide safe passage to commuters. He directed representatives of NHAI and construction companies to maintain NH-44 and stationed adequate machinery at all vulnerable places to clear roads without any delay.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31. (ANI)

