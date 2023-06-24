Left Menu

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

"BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that violated Indian airspace in Village Lakhana, Dist -Tarn Taran. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by BSF," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:23 IST
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab (Photo: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. "BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that violated Indian airspace in Village Lakhana, Dist -Tarn Taran. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by BSF," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border. "On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

It further stated that once again the vigilant BSF troops have thwarted the nefarious attempts to smuggle contraband through drone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023