BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. "BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that violated Indian airspace in Village Lakhana, Dist -Tarn Taran. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by BSF," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border. "On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

It further stated that once again the vigilant BSF troops have thwarted the nefarious attempts to smuggle contraband through drone. (ANI)

