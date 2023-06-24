Left Menu

Emergency Exercise: IAF fighter jets touch down on Purvanchal Expressway

The Indian Air Force officials on Saturday conducted an inspection of the Sultanpur airstrip before aircraft operations as a part of regular training of civil and military functionaries.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 12:04 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Air Force's fighter jets touch the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway on Saturday, under the Emergency Exercise between civil and military functionaries. "So far three Mirage fighter jets have touched the expressway airstrip," informed officials.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force officials conducted an inspection of the Sultanpur airstrip before aircraft operations as a part of regular training of civil and military functionaries. "As part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations will take place over the Purvanchal expressway," said Defence PRO.

According to the Defence PRO, various types of aircraft including fighters, transport and helicopters are likely to take part in the exercise. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

