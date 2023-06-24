Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two-year-old killed in stone pelting incident by miscreants, investigation underway

"While the family was returning from the marriage miscreants tried to stop the bike and pelted stones yesterday. The stone hit the child's head, resulting in his death. The police have registered a case of murder and started searching for the miscreants," said Amritlal.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was killed in a stone pelting incident by miscreants, in Rajasthan's Dungarpur area, informed officials on Saturday. According to Chorasi Station Incharge, Amritlal the deceased boy was returning from a marriage with his parents on a bike, when some miscreants started pelting stones near Pohri Khaturat.

"The police are looking for the miscreants who pelted stones. The post-mortem of the deceased was done and the body was handed over to the family," said officials. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

