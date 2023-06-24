Left Menu

Celebrating Literary Excellence: J-K's vibrant literary function

A literary function unfolded in the heart of Srinagar on Saturday as Nagina International and Jammu and Kashmir Fiction Writers' Guild jointly hosted a grand literary function at the Awan E Adab, Hotel Shahenshah Palace, Boulevard Road.

Visual from the function, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A literary function unfolded in the heart of Srinagar on Saturday as Nagina International and Jammu and Kashmir Fiction Writers' Guild jointly hosted a grand literary function at the Awan E Adab, Hotel Shahenshah Palace, Boulevard Road. The event brought together esteemed personalities from the world of literature to celebrate renowned writers and unveil notable publications.

The function served as a testament to the rich literary heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, captivating attendees and participants alike. Retired Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, presiding over the event, emphasized the importance of such programs and expressed his hope for their continuation in the future.

He stated, "Jammu and Kashmir is a literary hub and has produced many legendary icons. These types of programs should also be organized in the future." The distinguished gathering included luminaries such as Prof. Shafeeq Parveen, former Director of Distance Education at KU, Vehshi Sayed Patrion JkFWG, Prof. Majrooh Rasheed, former HOD Department of Kashmiri, University of Kashmir, Dr Nazir Mushtaq, President Fiction Writers Guild, Mohd. Amin Bhat, President Adbi Markiz Kamraz, and Dr Dildar Ahmad Son of Prof Rehman Rahi.

The event buzzed with a huge gathering of esteemed writers and literary lovers. The event commenced with the unveiling of the latest issue of Nagina International, paying tribute to the illustrious career of Prof. Rehman Rahi. Masarat Ara, a research scholar from Kashmir University, presented a brief analysis of the publication, highlighting the profound impact of Prof Rahi's contributions.

Jammu and Kashmir Fiction Writers Guild also took the opportunity to unveil a commemorative booklet honouring its former President, Shahzada Bismal. In a remarkable announcement, it was revealed that the Fiction Writers Guild would establish the prestigious "Shahzada Bismal Memorial Award," to be conferred upon deserving writers of Kashmir at their annual function in future. The award was presented to the world-renowned fiction writer, Noorshah, acknowledging his exceptional talent.

Adding to the literary fervour, renowned writer Hasaan Saho unveiled his latest publication, "Saang Rezay," which had garnered considerable anticipation. The book's release was followed by an insightful analysis delivered by the young scholar, Suhail Salim, further captivating the audience.

Recognizing excellence across various fields, Nagina International honoured individuals who had made commendable contributions. The esteemed recipients of these awards included Dr Kousar Rasol, Dr Shabnam Ashaie, Dr Reyaz Towhedi, Riyaz Malik, Raja Yousaf, Waheed Jeelani, and Tariq Shabnam. Each awardee represented a unique facet of literary brilliance, and their achievements were celebrated during the function. Notably, Reyaz Malik, unable to attend due to prior engagements, had his award accepted on his behalf by Suhail Salim.

Mohd Amin Bhat, President Adbi Markiz Kamraz, conveyed his congratulations to the organizers and awardees, emphasizing the significance of such literary events in promoting and appreciating the rich cultural heritage of the region. He said, "These types of literary events should be conducted to promote and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of our region."

Throughout the function, attendees and participants echoed their appreciation for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of literary events in fostering creativity and recognizing literary talent within the region. The literary function not only provided a platform to honour renowned writers but also served as a catalyst for intellectual and artistic growth, fostering a vibrant literary community in Jammu and Kashmir. The function was hosted by eminent fiction writer Nasir Zamer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

