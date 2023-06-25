Himachal Pradesh: Hatu Peak located above 11,000 ft turning into popular destination among tourists

Hatu Peak, a hill tourist destination, located at 11,000 ft above sea level in Himachal Pradesh is getting popular among tourists because of its lush green valleys with picturesque views. The Narkand area of Shimla district is drawing the attention of tourists who come to the hill state to avoid the scorching heat in plain areas.

Several tourists, discovering the place on YouTube, are driving for hours through arduous paths to reach high altitudes. "We heard about Hatu Peak and had seen it on YouTube, it is a fascinating place, it is a beautiful place. The road was dangerous and adventurous as well after coming, all fear and tiredness were over. We explored the maximum number of places in Himachal Pradesh. It is the most beautiful place. There is a drastic change. We have come from a 40 degrees Celsius place and here it is 10 to 12 degrees Celsius," Jyoti Mehta, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said.

The tourists are happy to enjoy the pleasant weather conditions and adventure in the hills here. "I drove the car to Hatu Peak, here. It was a thrilling and super adventurous road and we enjoyed it. The weather is wonderful and the temperature is also very low, we have religious and adventurous vibes," Lakshay, another tourist from UP said.

These tourists like to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the cities in the hills as well. The vehicular traffic and rush in the region are now shifting these tourists to the outskirts of Shimla city. "I went to Kullu-Manali, Rohtang. Also, somebody suggested to me this place, Hatu Peak. The weather and temperature are pleasant, I would suggest everyone come here if they are around Shimla and they should definitely visit it once," a tourist from Delhi said.

Tourism stakeholders are also happy by the rush of tourists for the popular destination. "Tourists prefer to come to places like Hatu Peak. The business started a week ago, this year the tourist season has started late and we have received advance booking but once the rain starts the tourists will not come to the region," a local Taxi driver told ANI.

Thousands of tourists annually visit Hill state, as per data available from the tourism department of Himachal Pradesh during the year 2019 nearly 172,00,000 tourists including nearly 40,00,00 foreign tourists visited the state with a jump of nearly 5 per cent in comparison to the year 2018. During the year 2021, a total of 56,37,102 tourists visited India. This year till now nearly 80 lakh tourists have arrived in the state. An economy of over Rs 11,000 crore is generated in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the tourism sector and it is considered a backbone for the economy in the state. (ANI)

