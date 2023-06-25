Assam flood woes: Vegetable prices skyrocket in Guwahati amid flood situation

Vegetable prices in the Guwahati market have gone up due to the severe flood in Assam, adding to the load on the people. Approximately 4.89 lakh people in 19 districts have been affected due to a flood situation.

In Assam's flood-affected regions, 10782.80 hectares of cropland have been submerged by floodwaters, resulting in crop destruction. The flood has also disrupted the supply chain, which in turn has raised the price of vegetables for two consecutive weeks. In the last 24 hours, one person died in Nalbari district after drowning in flood waters, bringing the death toll to two.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 2.67 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 80061 people affected in Nalbari, 73233 people in Barpeta, 22577 people in Lakhimpur, 14583 people in Darrang, 14180 people in Tamulpur, 7282 people in Baksa, and 4750 people in Goalpara district. 1538 villages under 54 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts have been affected by the deluge.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Dhubri; the Manas River at Nh Road Crossing; the Pagladiya River at Nt Road Crossing; and the Puthimari river at Nh Road Crossing. The district administration has set up 140 relief camps and 75 relief distribution centres in 14 flood-hit districts, and 35142 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.

On the other hand, many others have taken shelter on roads, highlands, and embankments. The ASDMA flood report also stated that 427474 domestic animals were also affected by the flood.

NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and Civil Defence personnel are engaged in rescue operations in different flood-hit districts. On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 1 embankment and damaged 14 other embankments, 213 roads, 14 bridges, several agri bundhs, school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts. (ANI)

