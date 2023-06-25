Construction of world's largest Ramayan Temple to be complete by 2025 in Bihar, says Acharya

The construction of the "world's largest Ramayan Temple" began recently in Bihar's East Champaran district, after former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and secretary of the Patna-based Mahavir Temple Trust, Acharya Kishor Kunal, along with former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice S. N. Jha laid the foundation stone. The construction of the three-storeyed Ramayan temple will be completed in 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The temple will be taller than Cambodia's 12th-century Angkor Wat Temple complex.

Speaking to ANI Acharya Kishore Kunal said, "We have designed the construction of the world's largest temple Ramayam Temple and being done by the Mahavir Mandir Trust and I am the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust and leading the work from the planning to the commencement of the construction of this temple." He said that as many as twenty-two temples are being constructed on the campus of the Ramayana temple.

"22 temples are being constructed in the campus of the Ramayana temple, in which almost all the Gods will be seated. All those mentioned in the Ramayana and there will be a God Krishna temple the temple of Shiva, Parvati will be also included," said Kishore Kunal. Secretary of Hanuman Mandir Trust Kunal further told ANI that the world's largest Shivling is also going to be installed in it. All the deities that are mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana whose temple is being constructed. Lord Ram's temple is also included in this.

"Ram ji's procession was returning, then stay here 2nd Night and this temple is situated on the Janaki Marg being built from Ayodhya to Janakpur (Sita Ji Home Town). The construction of the temple, which is located 120 km from Patna, will be completed by the end of the year 2025," He added The temple will be constructed on 3.76 lakh sq. ft. of land in the East Champaran district, about 120 km from the State capital, Patna. The temple will have 12 domes, the highest of which will be 270 ft tall, and 22 sanctum sanctorum for different deities.

The temple will be 2,800 ft in length, 1,400 ft in width and 405 ft in height. The complex will have marriage halls and guest houses too. The temple will have a sitting capacity of 20,000 people at a time. (ANI)

