UP: CM Yogi inspects ongoing development work in Vrindavan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is on a two-day visit to Mathura, inspected the ongoing development work in Vrindavan on Sunday. CM Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Mathura from Saturday.

As soon as Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, he first announced the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad for the development of Braj and protection of the pilgrimage sites here and then formed the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. After the formation of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, its temporary office was built in a part of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority's office. In 2022, after finding land for the office of Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad, the office of Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad was built on the civil line near Jawahar Bagh.

Apart from the meeting hall, underground parking has also been made in this three-storey building built in an area of 1500 square feet. (ANI)

