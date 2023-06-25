Left Menu

Opposition meet in Patna: Man files compaint against leaders for violating traffic rules

"Sir, it is requested to say that on 22.06.2023 and 23.06.2023, a meeting related to opposition unity was organized in Bihar, Patna, in which guests coming from outside Bihar (dignified leaders) participated in the meeting and violated traffic rules by not wearing the seat belt," Krishna said in his letter.

Opposition leaders during their press conference in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man on Saturday lodged a written complaint to the Patna traffic police against the leaders who came to attend the opposition meeting on Friday for allegedly violating traffic rules. On Friday, the Opposition meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sawarna Kranti Sena member Krishna Singh Kallu wrote a letter to the Patna traffic police alleging that some of the leaders who came to attend the opposition meeting broke traffic rules by not wearing seat belts. "Sir, it is requested to say that on 22.06.2023 and 23.06.2023, a meeting related to opposition unity was organized in Bihar, Patna, in which guests (dignified political leaders) coming from outside Bihar participated in the meeting and violated traffic rules by not wearing the seat belt," Krishna said in his letter.

He also claims to have pictures of the leaders who did not follow traffic rules and appealed to the traffic police to issue a challan against them. He also said that earlier BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Self-styled Godman Dhriendra Shastri were also found violating traffic rules and challans were issued against them.

"Earlier, challans were issued against Manoj Tiwari and Self-styled Godman Dhriendra Shastri for violating traffic rules in Patna," he said in his letter. "Thus, through this letter, it is a humble request to take necessary action against the opposition leaders for violating traffic rules," he added.

The opposition meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar which was attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

The Opposition parties picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

