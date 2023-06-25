Left Menu

Assam: Police recover 238 fake SIM cards, one held

Continuing its operation against cyber criminals and fake SIM card racket, the police of Assam's Morigaon district arrested another criminal and recovered 238 fake SIM cards from him.

Assam: Police recover 238 fake SIM cards, one held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier, Morigaon police arrested a few cyber criminals who dumped many people using different SIM cards, PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district , Samiran Baishya,inuing its operation against cyber criminals and fake SIM card racket, the police of Assam's Morigaon district arrested another criminal and recovered 238 fake SIM cards in possession from him. The accused has been identified as Aminul Hoque. said, "Morigaon police on Saturday arrested a person identified as Aminul Hoque hailing from the Goroimari area who was running a mobile SIM card retailer shop."

The police said that the accused sold mobile SIM cards by using fabricated and forged documents. "He acquired and sold mobile SIM cards by using fabricated and forged documents. Earlier Morigaon police conducted operations in various parts of the district and seized more than 4000 SIM cards. During verification we found that maximum numbers of these SIM cards were used in cyber crimes," said Samiran Baishya.

He said that they had earlier arrested a distributor of a mobile company, one retailer. "Earlier we arrested a distributor of a mobile company, one retailer and they had given around 24000 SIM cards in last two years. Now we have recovered and seized 238 SIM cards from Aminul Hoque and these SIM cards were used in cyber crimes, and online frauds," said Baishya.

He said that the operation to nab such criminals will continue. "Our investigation is on and we will continue our operation against other persons also and will take action as per law," Samiran Baishya said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

