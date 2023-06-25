Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra stopped at Sonprayad due to heavy rainfall

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said, "Kedarnath has been closed till further orders till the heavy rains continue."

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:46 IST
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra stopped at Sonprayad due to heavy rainfall
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Owing to heavy rains in Rudraprayag district, Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Sonprayag, informed officials on Sunday. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said, "Kedarnath has been closed till further orders till the heavy rains continue."

Meanwhile, Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), as per the India Meteorological Department. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state, a press release said.

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the districts under the state where heavy rains are continuing and there is a possibility of heavy rains further. "Maintain mutual communication and coordination with all those districts. So that emergency situations can be dealt with in time.

He instructed the officers to always be in alert mode for disaster relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said. In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, over 30 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham and more than 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath, Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, said on June 22.

Efforts are being made to provide a safe and smooth darshan for the devotees, he further said. "Uttarakhand police personnel are dedicated to smooth darshan and a safe Chardham Yatra for the devotees. So far, more than 30 lakh (Gangotri- 5,35,327; Yamunotri- 4,65,295; Kedarnath- 10,17,195; Badrinath- 8,98,221; Hemkund Sahib- 88,455) devotees have left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham. Shri Kedarnath has been visited by more than 10 lakh devotees," said Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police.

The Char Dham The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023