Left Menu

NCB Chandigarh organizes motorcycle rides ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse

According to the official statement, the ride was organised from Sukhna Lake to NCB Chandigarh Office (Sec 66, Mohali), as a part of "Nashe Se Azadi" Pakhwada.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:29 IST
NCB Chandigarh organizes motorcycle rides ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse
NCB Chandigarh organizes motorcycle rides (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, Narcotics Control Bureau, Chandigarh Zonal Unit organized a motorcycle ride on Sunday in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, an official statement said. According to the official statement, the ride was organised from Sukhna Lake to NCB Chandigarh Office (Sec 66, Mohali), as a part of "Nashe Se Azadi" Pakhwada.

Around 150 Motorcycle riders participated in the event and over 1000 spectators were present during the event. The Motorcycle Ride was flagged off by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, UT Chandigarh. During the event, Anup Gupta, Mayor Chandigarh, DIG UT Chandigarh, SSP UT Chandigarh and Ketan Bansal SP UT Chandigarh were also present.

During this, great enthusiasm was seen among the youth. All participants and spectators took the 'Say Yes to Life, No to Drug' pledge. Narcotics Control Bureau is organizing Nasha Se Azadi Pakhwada from June 12-26, to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking known as World Drug Day.

Various programmes/events are being organized simultaneously in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh by NCB, to create awareness among the youth about the ill effects of drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023