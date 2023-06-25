Left Menu

Russian bourse, banks to operate as normal on Monday, says central bank

The Moscow stock exchange, banks and financial institutions are expected to operate as usual on Monday, Russia's central bank said on Sunday, despite Moscow's mayor having declared it a non-working day when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading his Wagner forces towards Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city because of a counter-terrorism operation.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:02 IST
Russian bourse, banks to operate as normal on Monday, says central bank
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Moscow stock exchange, banks and financial institutions are expected to operate as usual on Monday, Russia's central bank said on Sunday, despite Moscow's mayor having declared it a non-working day when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading his Wagner forces towards Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city because of a counter-terrorism operation. The mutiny was later aborted in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges. The deal also exiled Prigozhin to Belarus.

Moscow's non-working order remains in place even though the mutiny was aborted. "On June 26, trading and settlement on all Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted as usual, including all trading periods and instruments," Moscow Exchange said in a statement.

SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, said it would also be operating as normal. The central bank said banks should ensure the continuous and smooth operation of Russia's financial markets.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023